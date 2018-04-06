Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.78 ($45.40).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JUN3. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($40.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($46.30) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

ETR JUN3 traded down €0.48 ($0.59) during trading on Friday, hitting €35.14 ($43.38). The stock had a trading volume of 135,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €28.33 ($34.98) and a 12 month high of €42.94 ($53.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/jungheinrich-ag-jun3-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.