Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €38.50 by Citigroup

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been assigned a €38.50 ($47.53) target price by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JUN3. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jungheinrich in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($40.74) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €37.50 ($46.30) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.70 ($45.31).

JUN3 opened at €35.22 ($43.48) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €28.33 ($34.98) and a fifty-two week high of €42.94 ($53.01).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products for the material handling equipment, warehousing technology, and material flow engineering sectors. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, and sells new trucks; rents new and used material handling equipment; reconditions and sells used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

