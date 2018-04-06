Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) Share Price

News coverage about Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Juniper Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.3628743969798 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

JNP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,861. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. analysts predict that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

