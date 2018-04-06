Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) Share Price

News coverage about Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Juno Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8400288849107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo cut shares of Juno Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

NASDAQ:JUNO remained flat at $$86.96 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,484,542. Juno Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Juno Therapeutics news, Director Richard Klausner sold 12,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $613,424.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 741,499 shares in the company, valued at $35,747,666.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Edgar Bishop sold 270,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $12,477,442.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,772,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,014,589.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,465 shares of company stock valued at $24,946,548 over the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juno Therapeutics Company Profile

Juno Therapeutics, Inc (Juno) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is developing cell-based cancer immunotherapies based on its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) technologies to genetically engineer T cells to recognize and kill cancer cells.

