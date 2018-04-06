Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Just Eat to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 850 ($11.93) to GBX 700 ($9.83) in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Just Eat from GBX 790 ($11.09) to GBX 780 ($10.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Just Eat stock opened at GBX 685.20 ($9.62) on Friday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/just-eat-je-rating-reiterated-by-goldman-sachs.html.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.