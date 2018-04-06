Just Eat (JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JE. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 967 ($13.57) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.83) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 830 ($11.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.22).

JE stock opened at GBX 681.20 ($9.56) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 544 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 906 ($12.72).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

