Insider Buying: ImmuDyne Inc (OTCMKTS:IMMD) CEO Buys 212,500 Shares of Stock

ImmuDyne Inc (OTCMKTS:IMMD) CEO Justin Schreiber bought 212,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $55,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Justin Schreiber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ImmuDyne alerts:

On Thursday, February 8th, Justin Schreiber bought 600,000 shares of ImmuDyne stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMMD opened at $0.30 on Friday. ImmuDyne Inc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/justin-schreiber-acquires-212500-shares-of-immudyne-inc-immd-stock-updated.html.

About ImmuDyne

Immudyne, Inc manufactures, distributes and sells natural immune support products. The Company’s products contain its yeast beta glucans, a group of beta glucans naturally occurring in the cell walls of yeast that have been shown through testing and analysis to support the immune system. Its products include once a day oral intake tablets and topical creams and gels for skin application.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuDyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuDyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.