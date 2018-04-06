Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €19.30 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) received a €19.30 ($23.83) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($37.04) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, UBS set a €25.00 ($30.86) price target on K&S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.95 ($28.34).

SDF stock remained flat at $€24.17 ($29.84) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a 52 week low of €18.92 ($23.36) and a 52 week high of €24.74 ($30.54).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

