Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kadant (KAI) Share Price

News coverage about Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kadant earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8300399462373 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,033.88, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kadant has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

In related news, VP Sandra L. Lambert sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $258,662.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $618,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,854 shares of company stock worth $1,607,931. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

