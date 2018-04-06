UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Kapstone (KS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kapstone (NYSE:KS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Kapstone worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kapstone during the third quarter valued at about $438,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kapstone by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kapstone by 53.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Kapstone by 46,008.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Kapstone by 38.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kapstone stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Kapstone has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,366.46, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.02.

Kapstone (NYSE:KS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Kapstone had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kapstone will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Kapstone’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KS. TheStreet upgraded Kapstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kapstone in a report on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Kapstone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kapstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.71.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

