Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.08), with a volume of 154758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Karelian Diamond Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/karelian-diamond-resources-kdr-hits-new-12-month-low-at-5-00.html.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project situated in the Kuopio?Kaavi region; and Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and Riihivaara diamond exploration projects located in the Kuhmo area.

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.