Kayicoin (CRYPTO:KAYI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $103.00

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Kayicoin has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One Kayicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Kayicoin has a total market capitalization of $165,291.00 and approximately $103.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00678901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00184559 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035324 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kayicoin

Kayicoin’s genesis date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin. The official website for Kayicoin is www.xn--kay-lua.net. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Kayicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

