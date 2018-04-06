Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co (KED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Co (NYSE:KED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Development has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a payout ratio of 78.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of KED stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.85. 23,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,733. Kayne Anderson Energy Development has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Development

Kayne Anderson Energy Development Company is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests in private equity markets.

