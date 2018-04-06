Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 69,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,084. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end investment management company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs and other energy companies.

