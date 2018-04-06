KB Home (KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $871.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.77 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

KB Home stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 1,138,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2,540.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Buckingham Research cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

