KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.04% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KB Home came up with stellar quarterly results once again on solid housing fundamentals. Earnings surpassed analysts’ expectations by 33.3% and surged 116.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure, in first-quarter fiscal 2018. Though revenues missed the consensus mark, it increased 6% year over year, driven by higher housing revenues. Adjusted housing gross profit margin improved 150 basis points (bps). This was primarily attributed to 7% rise in average selling price. Moreover, SG&A expenses declined 50 bps from the year-ago quarter, marking a record low first-quarter ratio in the company's history. KB Home expects the uptrend to continue in 2018. The company’s Returns-Focused Growth Plan is expected to drive revenues and homebuilding operating income margin, return on invested capital, return on equity as well as leverage ratio in 2018. KB Home’s shares have outperformed the homebuilding industry, in the past year.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 100,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,996. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2,540.39, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.77 million. KB Home had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 682,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in KB Home by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

