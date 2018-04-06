KB3Coin Price Reaches $0.0390 on Top Exchanges (KB3)

KB3Coin (CURRENCY:KB3) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One KB3Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KB3Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. KB3Coin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $206,023.00 worth of KB3Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00681034 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00186402 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042989 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KB3Coin Profile

KB3Coin’s total supply is 622,292,098 coins. KB3Coin’s official Twitter account is @B3Coins. The official website for KB3Coin is b3coin.io.

KB3Coin Coin Trading

KB3Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy KB3Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KB3Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KB3Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

