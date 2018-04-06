KBC Group NV Grows Position in Wells Fargo (WFC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,260 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo comprises 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $77,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of Wells Fargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254,033.44, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 1 year low of $49.27 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 billion. Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

