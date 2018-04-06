Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Kcash has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $766,193.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002930 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00679368 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184609 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not presently possible to purchase Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

