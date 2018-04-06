Nike (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $114,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.22. 1,405,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,075,308. The firm has a market cap of $111,315.16, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $70.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $114,641,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $6,766,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nike from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.55.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

