Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) Position Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Energy Select Sector SPDR makes up approximately 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Energy Select Sector SPDR worth $18,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 2,539,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,536,000 after purchasing an additional 320,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLE opened at $68.59 on Friday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $78.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.4748 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Select Sector SPDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

