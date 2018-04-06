KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,624 Shares of Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Strategic Trust worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab Strategic Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 156,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 84,945 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 224,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Strategic Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Strategic Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $49.35 on Friday. Schwab Strategic Trust has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $54.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-has-9-12-million-holdings-in-schwab-strategic-trust-schd-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Strategic Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.