KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Dividend worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 734,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $92.13 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.5479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%.

SPDR S&P Dividend Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

