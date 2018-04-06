Keane Group (FRAC) & Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Head to Head Review

Keane Group (NYSE: FRAC) and Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Keane Group and Mammoth Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keane Group 0 5 14 0 2.74 Mammoth Energy Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

Keane Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.94, indicating a potential upside of 32.70%. Mammoth Energy Services has a consensus target price of $32.11, indicating a potential downside of 5.17%. Given Keane Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Keane Group is more favorable than Mammoth Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Keane Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mammoth Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Keane Group has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mammoth Energy Services has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keane Group and Mammoth Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keane Group -2.30% 3.61% 1.78% Mammoth Energy Services 8.54% 14.30% 9.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keane Group and Mammoth Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keane Group $1.54 billion 1.09 -$36.14 million $0.16 93.94 Mammoth Energy Services $691.50 million 2.18 $58.96 million $1.42 23.85

Mammoth Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keane Group. Mammoth Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keane Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services beats Keane Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keane Group Company Profile

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 26 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 31 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. Keane Group, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Keane Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, which include the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring. The Natural Sand Proppant Services segment is involved in mining, processing, and selling proppant for hydraulic fracturing; buying processed sand from suppliers on the spot market and reselling that sand; and providing logistics solutions to facilitate delivery of frac sand products. The Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment offers drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment, such as mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. The company also other energy services, including coil tubing, pressure control, flowback, cementing, and remote accommodation services. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves, government-funded utilities, private and public investor owned utilities, and co-operative utilities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

