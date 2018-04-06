Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Intact Financial (IFC) Price Target to C$108.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Intact Financial from C$111.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$108.80.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$96.92 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$91.41 and a 1 year high of C$109.33.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C($0.02). Intact Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation is a holding company, which provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance. The Company operates through P&C insurance operations segment. It offers a range of car, home and business insurance products, including personal auto, personal property, commercial P&C and commercial auto.

