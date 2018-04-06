KekCoin (KEK) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,067.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. One KekCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KekCoin has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,067.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00194369 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00142100 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00141609 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00017837 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00030619 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012105 BTC.

About KekCoin

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,606,009 coins and its circulating supply is 10,606,009 coins. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore.

KekCoin Coin Trading

KekCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

