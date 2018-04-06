KEMET (KEM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “KEMET Corporation and its subsidiaries is the world’s largest manufacturer of solid tantalum capacitors and and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of multilayer ceramic capacitors. According to industry sources, tantalum and ceramic capacitors are the two fastest growing sectors of the United States capacitor industry. Capacitors are electronic components that store, filter and regulate electrical energy and current flow and are one of the essential passive components used on circuit boards. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEM. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of KEMET in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded KEMET from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEMET presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

KEMET stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 555,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,129. The stock has a market cap of $990.03, a PE ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 3.62. KEMET has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.68 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that KEMET will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other KEMET news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $362,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gurminder S. Bedi sold 24,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,704.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,531 shares of company stock worth $3,036,021. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 771.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KEMET in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide and the TOKIN brand in Japan and Korea. The company operates through three segments: Solid Capacitors; Film and Electrolytics; and Electro-magnetic, Sensors & Actuators.

