Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson Sells 22,513 Shares

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 22,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $2,364,315.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,206.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,091.67, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.56. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

