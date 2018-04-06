Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 27th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.47, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

