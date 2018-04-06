Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €430.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 29th. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. UBS set a €415.00 ($512.35) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup set a €470.00 ($580.25) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays set a €430.00 ($530.86) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €400.00 ($493.83) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €430.67 ($531.69).

EPA KER opened at €381.90 ($471.48) on Thursday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($515.31).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

