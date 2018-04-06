Keyera (KEY) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Scotiabank upped their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Keyera from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.44.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY opened at C$34.55 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$31.20 and a 52-week high of C$42.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$853.62 million. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/keyera-key-earns-outperform-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets.html.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.