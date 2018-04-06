Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on Keywords Studios (KWS)

Research analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research note issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm set an “accumulate” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($25.97) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

KWS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,865 ($26.18) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,000 ($28.07) to GBX 2,020 ($28.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, FinnCap increased their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,677 ($23.54) to GBX 1,700 ($23.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,767 ($24.80).

Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 1,576 ($22.12) on Monday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of GBX 570 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,848 ($25.94).

In related news, insider Charlotta Ginman-Jones bought 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($21.20) per share, with a total value of £9,996.20 ($14,031.72).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

