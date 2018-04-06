KickCoin (KICK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.15 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Gate.io and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00693467 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014369 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00186118 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035319 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KickCoin was first traded on September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 487,314,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,671,077 tokens. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickCoin is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICKICO platform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICKICO takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickCoin can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

