Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kilroy Realty earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0576590297789 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.49. 278,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,915. The stock has a market cap of $6,975.64, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $62.91 and a twelve month high of $77.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

