Analyzing Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) & Its Peers

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) is one of 6 public companies in the “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kimberly Clark to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of shares of all “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kimberly Clark pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 47.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion $2.28 billion 17.56 Kimberly Clark Competitors $7.01 billion $498.32 million 16.47

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Kimberly Clark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kimberly Clark and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 2 9 2 0 2.00 Kimberly Clark Competitors 60 281 113 4 2.13

Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus target price of $124.23, suggesting a potential upside of 13.55%. As a group, “Converted paper & paperboard products, except containers & box” companies have a potential upside of 11.69%. Given Kimberly Clark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kimberly Clark is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 12.48% 427.79% 14.77% Kimberly Clark Competitors 5.73% 90.14% 8.23%

Risk & Volatility

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly Clark’s peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimberly Clark beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company’s Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company’s K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company’s business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

