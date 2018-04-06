Credit Suisse Group Cuts Kingfisher (KGF) Price Target to GBX 410

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 425 ($5.97) to GBX 410 ($5.76) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 288 ($4.04) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Group raised shares of Kingfisher to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 310 ($4.35) to GBX 400 ($5.61) in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs increased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 375 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 344.36 ($4.83).

Shares of KGF stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 294.80 ($4.14). 6,852,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. Kingfisher has a one year low of GBX 285.30 ($4.00) and a one year high of GBX 369.80 ($5.19).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products.

