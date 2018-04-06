KingN Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $32,565.00 (CRYPTO:KNC)

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. KingN Coin has a total market cap of $32,565.00 and $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KingN Coin coin can now be purchased for about $16.21 or 0.00240001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KingN Coin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002924 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00678004 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00184988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046375 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About KingN Coin

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. KingN Coin’s official website is kingncoin.com. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KingN Coin

KingN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KingN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

