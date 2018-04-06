Insider Selling: Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $700,311.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirsten M. Spears also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total transaction of $1,249,300.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Kirsten M. Spears sold 199 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.88, for a total transaction of $48,532.12.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Broadcom Limited has a 1 year low of $208.44 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,257.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Broadcom had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Broadcom Limited will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 48.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,397,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,980,000 after buying an additional 1,512,956 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $215,260,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,735,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $959,768,000 after buying an additional 821,739 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Broadcom by 5,482.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 604,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after buying an additional 593,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,924,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,403,033,000 after buying an additional 508,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Vetr raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $303.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $332.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective (up from $302.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.89.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

