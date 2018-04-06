Kittehcoin (MEOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00

Kittehcoin (CURRENCY:MEOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Kittehcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kittehcoin has a total market cap of $321,785.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Kittehcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kittehcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.01744650 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007524 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015568 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Kittehcoin Coin Profile

Kittehcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 24th, 2013. Kittehcoin’s total supply is 23,905,669,976 coins. Kittehcoin’s official Twitter account is @KittehCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kittehcoin is /r/KittehCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kittehcoin’s official website is www.kittehcoin.net.

Kittehcoin Coin Trading

Kittehcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to purchase Kittehcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kittehcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kittehcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

