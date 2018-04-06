KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

KREF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1,807.17 and a current ratio of 1,807.17. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,057.39 and a P/E ratio of 16.35.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 71.04% and a return on equity of 5.77%. research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 293.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate assets (CRE). KKR manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, real estate, energy, infrastructure, credit and hedge funds.

