KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Headlines about KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KLA-Tencor earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.6340864127674 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,633. KLA-Tencor has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $17,029.03, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $975.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.00 million. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 17.28%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from KLA-Tencor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

KLA-Tencor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA-Tencor from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus cut their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $115.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

In other KLA-Tencor news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $96,433.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 13,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $1,464,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,530. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/kla-tencor-klac-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-16.html.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.