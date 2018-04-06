KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $27.80 Million Holdings in Citigroup (C)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,627 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 6.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,402,000 after acquiring an additional 256,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,752,000 after acquiring an additional 817,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after acquiring an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,123,000 after acquiring an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.72.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.22 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $175,998.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

