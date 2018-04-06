Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 95,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,783. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28,999.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/koninklijke-ahold-delhaize-adrny-rating-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.