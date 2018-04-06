Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s current price.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €36.80 ($45.43) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €31.30 ($38.64) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.38 ($43.67).

Shares of PHIA opened at €32.72 ($40.40) on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($44.59).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

