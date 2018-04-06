Kore 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38,183.00 (KORE)

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Kore has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Kore coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00030245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kore has a market cap of $4.05 million and $38,183.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00035290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00052113 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012255 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00073783 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00021626 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00431155 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Kore

KORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin. The official website for Kore is kore.life.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kore (KORE) is an x13 algorithm alternative crypto currency. The block time is 60 seconds – the PoS rate is 8% and the PoW phase lasts 7 days. There was a premine of 0.83%. “

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Kore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kore using one of the exchanges listed above.

