Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd.

NYSE KFY opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,930.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $52.79.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $447.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.54 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Angel R. Martinez acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.30 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

About Korn Ferry

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive recruitment services that are used to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit industries.

