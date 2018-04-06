Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Share Price

Media coverage about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the aerospace company an impact score of 46.0561726872472 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have commented on KTOS. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,056.87, a PE ratio of 266.75, a P/E/G ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.99 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,200 shares in the company, valued at $994,976. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Zegart bought 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $34,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at $285,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,205 shares of company stock worth $173,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

