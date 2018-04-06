Kronecoin (CRYPTO:KRONE) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Kronecoin (CURRENCY:KRONE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Kronecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Kronecoin has a total market capitalization of $41,634.00 and $108.00 worth of Kronecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kronecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.39 or 0.01714830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004605 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015400 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001081 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019892 BTC.

Kronecoin Coin Profile

Kronecoin (CRYPTO:KRONE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. Kronecoin’s total supply is 6,172,837 coins. The official website for Kronecoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2068475.0. Kronecoin’s official Twitter account is @Kronecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kronecoin

Kronecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Kronecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kronecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kronecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

