Krones (KRN) Given a €112.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €112.00 ($138.27) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cfra set a €100.00 ($123.46) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($137.04) price target on shares of Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €111.60 ($137.78).

Shares of ETR KRN traded down €3.30 ($4.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €102.70 ($126.79). The company had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1 year low of €98.70 ($121.85) and a 1 year high of €121.25 ($149.69).

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

