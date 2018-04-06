KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KT. ValuEngine raised KT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. CLSA cut KT from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. KT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE KT opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. KT has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6,898.38, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KT by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in KT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KT by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; Internet phone services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services, including Internet protocol television (IPTV) services; and data communication services, including leased line and dedicated broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

